Mark Brandon has joined the cast of Maternal Admissions for the Lifetime Channel

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Actor Mark Brandon has been set for the TV movie, Maternal Admissions, for the Lifetime Channel. It is being directed by Greg Beeman. Brandon is joined Judy Reyes (lead) and Tahmoh Penikett.Mark Brandon is known for Riverdale, The Flash, The Man in the High Castle, and multiple Hallmark TV movies. At the close of the Vietnam war, he was honorably discharged from the United States Air Force after serving as a non-commissioned officer in the Strategic Air Command. Afterwards, he spent seven years working in firefighting and rescue throughout Southern California before moving on to a career in film and television.