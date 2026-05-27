New Self-Improvement Book Coming Soon
May 27, 2026 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsRenowned artist, curriculum designer, and educator Gloria Brubaker is set to release her literary debut, Let "Them Hear You Roar!." Seamlessly blending her background in adult education with her creative instincts, Brubaker delivers a transformative, three-part blueprint designed to help readers unlock ultimate self-empowerment and achieve personal victory in every season of life.
A blueprint for self-empowerment, "Let Them Hear You Roar!" serves as a masterfully structured guide to personal success. Drawing on her extensive experience developing instructional programs, Brubaker organizes her life-altering strategies into three distinct, actionable phases: locate your north star, dream, and live your dream.
About the Author
Gloria Brubaker holds a Master's degree in Adult Education. She has built a distinguished career developing impactful instructional programs and curricula for both corporate industries and community organizations.
In addition to her achievements in education, Brubaker is a celebrated, award-winning abstract impressionist painter. Her vibrant artwork is regularly featured in physical spaces like the Downtown Art Gallery in Titusville, Florida, and is available for viewing and purchase online. This unique blend of artistic vision and educational expertise allows her to craft a personal growth journey that is as inspiring as it is practical
Visit our online bookstore to pre-order "Let Them Hear Your Roar!" By Gloria Brubaker at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/let-them-hear-your-roar . For more information on publishing services, please visit us at https://www.dorrancepublishing.com/
Contact Information
Dorrance Marketing
Dorrance Publishing
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Dorrance Marketing
Dorrance Publishing
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