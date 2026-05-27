New Children's Pet Book Coming Soon
May 27, 2026 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsDrawing from her 35-year career teaching fourth grade, Burk seeks to blend her deep passion for education and adoption into stories that inspire young readers in "The Adventures of Tiny the Tuxedo Cat."
The inspiration behind the series is Tiny, a seven-year-old rescue cat with an extraordinary backstory. Found as an orphaned kitten on a horse farm by Burk's husband, Tiny was once so small she could sleep inside a shirt pocket. Today, Tiny thrives in Columbia, spending her days watching birds, exploring the backyard, and serving as the muse for Burk's writing.
Burk holds a Master's of Elementary Education from the University of South Carolina. She has dedicated more than three decades to fostering a love for reading in children. Even in retirement, Burk remains active in her community through student tutoring, church involvement, and avid outdoor pursuits.
About the Author
Stacey Burk is an educator, tutor, and author based in Columbia, SC. An avid traveler and outdoorswoman, her adventures range from hiking in Yellowstone to salmon fishing in Alaska. She lives with her husband, Patrick, and their beloved cat, Tiny.
Visit our online bookstore to pre-order "The Adventures of Tiny the Tuxedo Cat" by Stacey Burk at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/the-adventures-of-tiny-the-tuxedo-cat . For more information on publishing services, please visit us at https://www.dorrancepublishing.com/
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Dorrance Publishing
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