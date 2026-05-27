New Memoir Coming Soon
May 27, 2026 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsAuthor and master handler Albion M. Urdank announces the upcoming release of his new book, "A Weakness for Dogs: Memoir of a Life with Border Collies." This book details his 30-year journey from an urban novice to an international competitor representing the United States.
This memoir serves as both a personal narrative and an insider's guide to the complex world of sheepdog trialing. Urdank bridges his academic background as a historian with his practical experience as a breeder and trainer. The narrative offers a rare look at the deep, ancient partnership between shepherd and dog.
This book includes: the journey, which details the transition from a city-dwelling novice to a world-class handler, the training that explores the debate between canine instinct and handler control, the competition, which recounts high-stakes sheepdog trials across America and Europe, and the science and art, which examines the nuances of trial judging and breed intelligence.
About the Author
Albion M. Urdank is a retired historian of rural Britain who taught at UCLA for 34 years. He holds a Ph.D. from Columbia University and has published extensive research on British rural history. A life-changing encounter with Border Collies led him to competitive trialing, culminating in representing the U.S. at the inaugural World Sheepdog Championship in Ireland in 2005. He currently operates a training ranch in Nuevo, California.
Visit our online bookstore to pre-order "A Weakness for Dogs" by Albion Urdank at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/a-weakness-for-dogs . For more information on publishing services, please visit us at https://www.dorrancepublishing.com/
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Dorrance Marketing
Dorrance Publishing
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