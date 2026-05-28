New Spiritual Growth Book Coming Soon
May 28, 2026 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsAuthor and veteran ministry leader Chuck Iannuzzi announces the upcoming release of his urgent new book, "REPENT! THE END IS NEAR." This book addresses a critical shift in modern society: a growing disconnect between contemporary church culture and biblical reality, leaving millions unprepared for what prophetic signs indicate is the imminent return of Jesus Christ.
In "REPENT! THE END IS NEAR" Iannuzzi challenges the widespread cultural misconception that simply being a "good person" guarantees eternal redemption. He argues that a lack of biblical relevance in today's institutions has left modern populations blind to their need for God. Through a powerful blend of scripture and personal testimony, the book delivers a clear, step-by-step guide to becoming a true, born-again Christian and building a resilient relationship with the Lord.
"REPENT! THE END IS NEAR" equips readers to decode prophetic signs pointing to the end times, dismantle the myth of salvation through good deeds alone, master practical steps to becoming genuinely born-again, and deepen daily faith using actionable biblical principles.
About the Author
Chuck Iannuzzi is a seasoned faith leader who has served as a deacon, elder, and lay pastor within Charismatic Assemblies of God churches. A Vietnam veteran and flight school survivor, Chuck has personally witnessed God's miraculous intervention during the most tumultuous moments of his life. He has been married to his wife, Carol, for 52 years, and they share three sons and eight grandchildren.
Visit our online bookstore to pre-order "Repent: The End Is Near" by Chuck Iannuzzi at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/repent-the-end-is-near . For more information on publishing services, please visit us at https://www.dorrancepublishing.com/
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Dorrance Publishing
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