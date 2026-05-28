New Coming-of-Age Novel Coming Soon
May 28, 2026 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsAnnouncing the release of his latest fiction novel, "Pardus: The Beginning" by Blake Kerber is a compelling coming-of-age story centered on a young protagonist caught between family allegiance and his own moral compass.
The story follows Luke, a teenager who has always felt like an outsider in his own household. Unlike his rebellious peers, Luke's isolation stems from a noble choice; he refuses to join his parents and sister in their illegal operations. Branded a nuisance by his own family for choosing the ethical path, Luke is forced to confront a brutal reality. He must choose whether to stand firm in his integrity or surrender to the overwhelming criminal pressure around him.
As the narrative unfolds, long-buried family secrets begin to unravel, escalating the dangers around Luke. This novel masterfully weaves high-stakes tension with the relatable trials of school life, testing the boundaries of loyalty and trust. Ultimately, it is a story of resilience, showing how true friends emerge to stand by Luke's side when the right path proves the hardest to walk.
About the Author
Blake Kerber was born and raised in the Rockies and takes immense pride in his roots as a hardworking Colorado native. A lifelong devotee of science fiction and epic storytelling, Kerber proudly embraces his inner nerd to construct deeply imaginative worlds. He is already the author of two previously published works. Kerber remains deeply grateful to his expanding readership and invites audiences to join him on this latest literary journey as he continues to leave his footprint on modern fiction.
Visit our online bookstore to pre-order "Pardus: The Beginning" by Blake Kerber at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/pardus-the-beginning . For more information on publishing services, please visit us at https://www.dorrancepublishing.com/
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Dorrance Marketing
Dorrance Publishing
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