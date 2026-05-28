New Epic Fantasy Novel Coming Soon
May 28, 2026 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsAuthor Savala DeVoge invites readers into a richly imagined world of honor, magic, and dark obsession in her upcoming debut fantasy novel, "The Mountain Endures." Driven by a shared mysterious dream, three unlikely heroes must unite to face an impending global catastrophe while fleeing a ruthless lord's vengeful wrath.
The story follows an unforgettable trio bound by a cosmic calling: Eilis, a noble shield bearer who abandons her lord to follow her destiny, Tavshi, a haunted dragonkin seeking answers from the magisters of the Argent Spire, and Uxsan, a minotaur who leaves his gifted daughter behind to answer the summons.
Their sudden departure ignites the fury of Eilis's former master, Lord Varren. Consumed by jealousy, Varren unleashes his dark legion to reclaim his champion and slaughter anyone in his path. To save their world from a looming, greater tragedy, this newfound alliance must stand together against both an ancient evil and Varren's relentless army.
About the Author
Savala DeVoge lives with her husband and three fur babies in Alamosa, Colorado. When she isn't crafting epic tales, she can be found hiking mountain trails, reading, or immersing herself in RPG video games and board games.
Visit our online bookstore to pre-order "The Mountain Endures" by Savala DeVoge at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/the-mountain-endures . For more information on publishing services, please visit us at https://www.dorrancepublishing.com/
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Dorrance Marketing
Dorrance Publishing
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Dorrance Marketing
Dorrance Publishing
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