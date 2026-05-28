New Ministry Literature Book Coming Soon
May 28, 2026 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsGregory Robertson announces the release of his new book, "The Prophetic Mantle: The Call, The Office, The Purpose." The book serves as a vital guide designed to establish a deep scriptural foundation for individuals called to prophetic ministry.
The Prophetic Mantle navigates readers through the core tenets of spiritual leadership, detailing the divine call of God, the responsibilities of the prophetic office, the gift of prophecy, and its ultimate purpose. Robertson emphasizes that combining this solid biblical groundwork and active fellowship with the Holy Spirit will ignite a world-changing move of God.
Robertson hopes this book equips believers to align with God's purpose and prepare for a powerful move of the Holy Spirit.
About the Author
Gregory Robertson has dedicated his life to ministry, a journey rooted in a rich Christian heritage passed down by godly parents. His diverse background includes serving as a pastor, a missionary in India, and an international evangelist and prophetic teacher. Currently active in ministry within the Charleston, South Carolina area, Robertson is also a General Aviation pilot and an accomplished Lowcountry oil painter specializing in local landscapes and portraits.
Visit our online bookstore to pre-order "The Prophetic Mantle: The Call, The Office, The Purpose" by Gregory Robertson at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/the-prophetic-mantle-the-call-the-office-the-purpose . For more information on publishing services, please visit us at https://www.dorrancepublishing.com/
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Dorrance Marketing
Dorrance Publishing
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