New Spiritual Growth & Formation Book Coming Soon
May 28, 2026 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsAuthor and minister Robert Bryan announces the upcoming release of his transformative new book, "All In: Living Fully Surrendered to God." Written for believers seeking to break free from lukewarm faith, the book offers a powerful roadmap to total spiritual surrender and intentional Christian living.
"All In" challenges readers to examine their commitment to God and stop playing it safe. Through personal ministry insights and profound scriptural truths, Bryan equips individuals to deepen their devotion and live boldly for Christ.
What would your life look like if you held nothing back from God? It is time to be honest about where we stand and fully commit to the path He has set before us.
This book serves as both an inspiration and a practical toolkit, featuring dedicated chapters on radical faith, purposeful prayer, and humility and grace. Whether readers are new to the faith or seasoned believers ready for a deeper spiritual walk, "All In" provides the necessary tools to spark lasting change.
About the Author
Robert Bryan is a dedicated minister and author passionate about helping people experience the fullness of God's love and purpose. Through years of ministry and personal revelation, he guides believers into authentic, deep relationships with Christ.
Visit our online bookstore to pre-order "All In: Living Fully Surrendered to God" by Robert Bryan at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/all-in-living-fully-surrendered-to-god . For more information on publishing services, please visit us at https://www.dorrancepublishing.com/
Contact Information
Dorrance Marketing
Dorrance Publishing
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Dorrance Marketing
Dorrance Publishing
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