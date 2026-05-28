New Adventure Children's Book Coming Soon
May 28, 2026 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsAuthor Mary Beth Pfarr is happy to announce the upcoming release of "Adventures by the Inch," a heartwarming children's book that proves no adventurer is too small to make a big impact.
The story follows Inch Worm on an unforgettable journey into the wide world. With courage in her tiny steps, she sets out to explore new horizons. Along the way, she meets a vibrant cast of characters, including Wiggle Worm, Earth Worm, and Silk Worm.
Through shared laughter, kindness, and moments of uncertainty, Inch Worm learns vital lessons about determination, friendship, and the beauty of change. Every child faces moments where the world feels overwhelmingly large. "Adventures by the Inch" is a reminder that we grow through the small steps we take every day.
Perfect for families and early readers, this beautifully illustrated tale teaches children that big life lessons are discovered one inch at a time.
About the Author
Mary Beth Pfarr is a children's book author dedicated to creating stories that inspire curiosity, resilience, and empathy in young minds.
Visit our online bookstore to pre-order "Adventures by the Inch" by Mary Beth Pfarr at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/adventures-by-the-inch . For more information on publishing services, please visit us at https://www.dorrancepublishing.com/
Contact Information
Dorrance Marketing
Dorrance Publishing
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Dorrance Marketing
Dorrance Publishing
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