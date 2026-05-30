The Law Office of Richard M. Kenny Secures Seven-Figure Settlement for Collision Victim
May 30, 2026 (PRLEAP.COM) Business NewsThe Law Office of Richard M. Kenny is pleased to announce a significant, seven-figure settlement for one of our clients, a North Carolina man who suffered a traumatic brain injury after a devastating intersection crash in Manhattan on Thanksgiving Eve.
The case was handled by Richard M. Kenny, principal of The Law Office of Richard M. Kenny, who has represented injured victims throughout New York City for more than three decades.
According to Attorney Kenny, the client was riding in a vehicle driven by his niece after arriving at the airport from Charlotte, North Carolina. While traveling through an intersection, another driver disregarded a steady red light, causing a violent two-car collision. The defendant was ultimately found 100% at fault for the crash.
At first, the injuries appeared primarily facial in nature, as the client suffered fractures beneath the eye and along the facial arch, both of which were unquestionably serious injuries. However, as time progressed, additional symptoms began to develop. He started experiencing headaches, forgetfulness, and cognitive issues that significantly impacted his day-to-day life, and eventually, neurologists diagnosed him with a traumatic brain injury.
Mr. Kenny explained that traumatic brain injury cases are especially complicated, as victims often appear outwardly "normal," despite dealing with serious neurological issues.
"For all intents and purposes, they look normal," Kenny said. "The defendants in this case simply did not believe the traumatic brain injury."
In this case, the defense retained a neurologist who disputed the diagnosis, alleging that the client was exaggerating his symptoms. As a result, proving the extent of the injuries became one of the central issues in the case.
Initially, the defendants offered only $100,000 to settle the matter. After discovery concluded, that offer increased to $250,000 during mediation. However, Kenny and his team believed the true value of the case was substantially higher, particularly given the long-term effects associated with traumatic brain injuries.
One of the most critical turning points in the case came through the use of a medical animation designed to visually demonstrate exactly how the client's brain was impacted during the collision. According to Kenny, the animation became an essential piece of evidence because it allowed people to finally understand injuries that otherwise could not easily be seen.
Under New York law, the firm was required to disclose the animation before trial. Shortly after the defense received it, the defendants requested another mediation session with a different mediator. This time, after reviewing the evidence and the visual presentation submitted by the firm, the mediator reportedly viewed the matter very differently.
"The mediator believed this most certainly was a seven-figure case," Kenny said.
Negotiations quickly moved into the low seven figures, ultimately resulting in a settlement that left the client "very satisfied."
For Kenny and his firm, the case serves as another example of the importance of fully understanding a client's injuries, building a compelling case from every angle, and refusing to back down simply because an injury cannot immediately be seen with the naked eye.
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Our entire legal team is dedicated to providing the advice you need and the personalized attention you deserve. If you have been injured due to another party's negligence, contact our firm to schedule a free consultation with our New York City personal injury lawyers. You may be entitled to financial compensation, which can help you on your road to recovery.
Contact Information
Richard M. Kenny
The Law Offices of Richard M. Kenny
(212) 421-0300
Contact Us
Richard M. Kenny
The Law Offices of Richard M. Kenny
(212) 421-0300
Contact Us