Central City, KY Author Publishes Children's Book
May 30, 2026 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"Gio Adventures in the Forest," a new book by Sonny Shown, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
A captivating tale about unexpected friendships and looking beyond appearances.
The story follows Gio, a young boy whose exciting forest adventure takes a sudden turn when a large black bear begins chasing him. As Gio runs for safety, he passes various forest animals and seeks their assistance. Instead of helping, the animals laugh, leading Gio into a fast-paced escape where he discovers that situations and characters are not always what they seem.
This tale combines suspense and humor to deliver a vital message to young readers about judgment and perspective.
About the Author
Sonny Shown lives in Kentucky. He writes engaging stories for children that strike a balance between excitement and meaningful life lessons.
"Gio Adventures in the Forest" is a 28-page hardback with a retail price of $30.00 (eBook $25.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89649-069-2. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/gio-adventures-in-the-forest . For more information on publishing services, please visit https://www.dorrancepublishing.com/
Contact Information
Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
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Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us