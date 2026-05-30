Chicago, IL Author Publishes Thriller Novel
May 30, 2026 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"Famiglia," a new book by Leon Freeman, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
"Famiglia" explores the heavy burdens of legacy, brotherhood, and survival. The story follows 18-year-old Matteo DeMarco, a young man born into wealth, privilege, and a powerful Italian lineage with deep criminal roots. When one reckless decision lands Matteo and his closest friends behind bars, his life takes a dangerous turn. What starts as youthful rebellion quickly spirals into a high-stakes crash course in power and loyalty.
As Matteo steps deeper into a world he once only heard about in whispers, he faces a defining choice. He must decide whether to become a product of his bloodline or the architect of his own destiny. "Famiglia" delivers a tense, realistic look at ambition and the fine line between family loyalty and the reality of the streets.
Freeman wanted to look closely at the choices young people make when trapped between family expectations and their own paths.
About the Author
Leon Freeman is a storyteller who explores the intersections of family, loyalty, and the streets. His gripping narratives focus on complex characters navigating high-stakes environments.
"Famiglia" is a 274-page paperback with a retail price of $21.00 (eBook $16.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89649-375-4. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/famiglia . For more information on publishing services, please visit https://www.dorrancepublishing.com/
Contact Information
Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
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Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us