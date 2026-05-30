Melbourne, FL Author Publishes Health Care Discussion
May 30, 2026 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"Can Human Beings Not Be Getting Sick?," a new book by Dr. Bo Shih Ni, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
In a society heavily reliant on medical technology and pharmaceutical management, "Can Human Beings Not Be Getting Sick?" offers a refreshing, holistic alternative to wellness. Drawing from over forty years of clinical experience, Dr. Bo Shih Ni introduces readers to the foundational principles of Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM). He demonstrates how true health is achieved not by simply suppressing symptoms, but by maintaining a deep balance between internal physiological functions and external environmental circumstances.
Written as an accessible guide for beginners, this book breaks down profound Eastern medical theories into practical, everyday tools. Readers will discover the dynamic interplay of Qi (life force), Blood, and Yin and Yang. Dr. Ni outlines clear self-assessment checklists, the "Five Criteria of Good Health," and the Five Elements framework to empower readers to monitor their own bodily harmony daily.
Moving beyond standard clinical advice, the book highlights practical shifts in daily lifestyle habits. It reveals the therapeutic power of "Food-as-Medicine," explains the dangers of consuming ice-cold beverages, and details how to utilize natural rhythms, such as exercising in the morning rather than at night, to foster longevity and prevent chronic illness before it takes root.
Through remarkable real-life patient success stories, ranging from remarkable trauma recoveries to managing modern ailments where western interventions fell short, "Can Human Beings Not Be Getting Sick?" acts as an essential roadmap for anyone seeking to reclaim their health, build a strong immune system, and live a life of vibrant balance.
"Can Human Beings Not Be Getting Sick?" is a 62-page paperback with a retail price of $12.00 (eBook $7.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89978-107-0. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/can-human-beings-not-be-getting-sick . For more information on publishing services, please visit https://www.dorrancepublishing.com/
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