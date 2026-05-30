Lake George, CO Author Publishes Memoir
May 30, 2026 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"Life of an Alzheimer," a new book by Roy H Stoller, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
A powerful new memoir offers an intimate look at love, resilience, and caregiving in the face of progressive illness. "Life of an Alzheimer," written by 104-year-old author Roy H. Stoller, provides a deeply personal and compassionate account of one couple's journey through the realities of Alzheimer's disease.
Written with honesty, tenderness, and quiet strength, Stoller reflects on how his wife's illness reshaped their relationship and challenged their daily lives. The book highlights the remarkable grace with which she faced each new stage of the disease, serving as a beacon of hope and understanding for other families navigating similar diagnoses.
About the Author
Roy H. Stoller brings a unique professional and personal perspective to his writing. Armed with master's degrees in counseling and school psychology, he dedicated his career to understanding and supporting others.
Now living on 83 serene acres in the Colorado mountains, Stoller has also contributed to local forest service projects for more than four decades. He is the author of Poems of Long Ago and the illustrated children's book Four Seasons. "Life of an Alzheimer," stands as his most personal work to date, a true testament to love and the power of remembrance.
"Life of an Alzheimer" is a 30-page paperback with a retail price of $11.00 (eBook $6.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89978-234-3. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/life-of-an-alzheimer . For more information on publishing services, please visit https://www.dorrancepublishing.com/
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