Palatka, FL Author Publishes Children's Book
June 02, 2026 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"Developing Readers' Short Stories," a new book by Alicia Duncan-Williams, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
"Developing Readers' Short Stories" offers an engaging collection of tales designed specifically for children aged four to eight.
This book focuses on building three core literacy pillars: fluency, vocabulary, and comprehension. By incorporating foundational phonics concepts, the stories guide children through complex letter combinations and word pronunciations.
Designed for both independent and guided learning, this book includes interactive comprehension sections at the end of each story. These activities allow children to demonstrate their understanding and help parents, teachers, and tutors easily track reading progress.
This book is a fun-filled tool to make the transition to complex reading seamless and enjoyable for children. It is crafted not just for the young readers but also as a high-utility asset for anyone facilitating a child's learning journey.
About the Author
Alicia Duncan-Williams is a primary school teacher, a mother of two sons, and an active community volunteer. She dedicates her time to the Palatka Police Athletic League (PAL), a mentoring organization that builds positive relationships between law enforcement officers and local youth through educational, athletic, and leadership programs. In her free time, she enjoys reading, writing, singing, and dancing.
"Developing Readers' Short Stories" is a 38-page paperback with a retail price of $18.00 (eBook $13.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89649-401-0. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/developing-readers-short-stories . For more information on publishing services, please visit https://www.dorrancepublishing.com/
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