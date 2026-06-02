Washington, UT Author Publishes Young Adult Nonfiction Novel
June 02, 2026 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"Dan's Way," a new book by Dan Evans, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
An intimate, true-to-life memoir that chronicles a young man's journey of resilience, principle, and triumph while coming of age in the tumultuous landscape of mid-century America. The narrative sparks to life in 2022 following a surprise phone call from a former 1960s classmate looking to confront the ghosts of their shared past. This unexpected encounter transforms the author's rearview mirror into a vivid time portal, prompting a deep, reflective look at what it truly meant to stay true to oneself during an era defined by radical counter-culture and social upheaval.
Spanning from Dan's early childhood in a cramped 1950s New Jersey veterans' housing barracks to his teenage athletic career at Irvington High School in Fremont, California, the book details the grit inherited from his blue-collar family. Backed by the fierce protection of a tough Navy veteran father and inspired by generations of resilient family leaders, Dan navigates an environment thick with peer pressure, jealousy, and the constant temptation to conform. Guided by a cherished family heirloom, a worn copy of Rudyard Kipling's poem "If," Dan resists the prevailing tides of drugs, alcohol, and behavioral compromise, choosing instead to focus his energy on his education, his community, and his athletic dreams.
Woven against the historical backdrop of the Cold War, civil rights struggles, and the iconic music of the 1960s, "Dan's Way" serves as both a nostalgic time capsule and a timeless roadmap for today's youth. It powerfully demonstrates how structural values, emotional discipline, and a strong sense of personal accountability can help a young person not merely survive the snake-pit of adolescence, but truly thrive.
"Dan's Way" is a 298-page paperback with a retail price of $22.00 (eBook $17.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89978-174-2. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/dans-way . For more information on publishing services, please visit https://www.dorrancepublishing.com/
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