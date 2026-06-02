New Literary Collection Coming Soon
June 02, 2026 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsInspiration can come from the most unlikely places. For author Steven Cotten, what began as a simple Mother's Day poem transformed into a profound source of spiritual healing. His upcoming book, "A Poetic Spiritual Journey," compiles a moving series of essays and poems designed to exhibit God's light, love, and actionable lessons on how to hear Him more clearly.
Blending deeply personal experiences with foundational biblical verses, "A Poetic Spiritual Journey" transcends traditional inspirational poetry. The collection serves as a practical guide for readers seeking peace, clarity, and a deeper connection to God's guidance.
Cotten's goal is to share the comfort he found during his own spiritual awakening. This book is for anyone looking to quiet the noise of the world and tune into God's voice.
About the Author
Steven Cotten is an author dedicated to sharing messages of faith, resilience, and divine love. Through his writing, he aims to build a community of believers rooted in peace and spiritual growth.
Visit our online bookstore to pre-order "A Poetic Spiritual Journey" by Steven Cotten at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/a-poetic-spiritual-journey . For more information on publishing services, please visit us at https://www.dorrancepublishing.com/
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Dorrance Marketing
Dorrance Publishing
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