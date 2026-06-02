Phoenix, AZ Author Publishes Historical Fiction Novel
June 02, 2026 (PRLEAP.COM) Business News"Land of Promises," a new book by J.P Barelli, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Authors and history enthusiasts alike are invited to step back in time to 1841 with the release of Land of Promises, a gripping new historical fiction novel by J.P. Barelli. Set against the backdrop of the perilous westward expansion, the book follows an unforgettable cast of characters as they risk everything for a new beginning on the newly forged Oregon Trail.
The story centers on Martha McHenry, an Ohio mother forced onto a treacherous path to Missouri after her husband vanishes while staking a homestead in the Northwest Oregon Territory. Fearing the worst, Martha and her young son join a wagon train departing from Independence, commanded by Captain Matt Springer.
But drama strikes the camp before the journey even begins. When a prominent banker is brutally murdered by masked marauders, his six daughters are left destitute and stranded. Bound by strict trail rules, Captain Springer delivers a harsh ultimatum: unescorted women cannot make the crossing without male protection or supplies. With only three days until departure, a small, unlikely alliance forms to save the sisters-bringing together the courageous Caroline McGough, Martha McHenry, several loyal wranglers, and three rough-hewn mountain men.
Land of Promises is more than a survival story; it is a profound exploration of human resilience, community, and faith under extraordinary pressure. Barelli's rich narrative captures both the grand scope of the American wilderness and the deeply personal trials of the pioneers who shaped it.
About the Author
J.P. Barelli brings a uniquely diverse and distinguished background to his writing. A native of Kansas City, Missouri, Barelli holds a baccalaureate degree in government from SMU, a postgraduate degree from Thunderbird Graduate School for International Business Management, a master's degree in Applied Orthodox Theology from the University of Balamond, and a Juris Doctorate from the University of Missouri, Kansas City.
His multifaceted career includes roles as an assistant prosecutor, senior corporate attorney, supervising public defender, and superior court Judge Pro Tempore. In addition to his legal and theological expertise, Barelli is a commercial pilot and serves as a chaplain and an ordained Roman Catholic Deacon. He currently resides in Phoenix, Arizona. To learn more about J.P. Barelli and his other books, visit jpbarelli.com
"Land of Promises" is a 190-page paperback with a retail price of $17.00 (eBook $12.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89127-767-0 . Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/land-of-promises For more information on publishing services, please visit https://www.dorrancepublishing.com/
Contact Information
Amanda Wightman
Dorrance Publishing
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Amanda Wightman
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us