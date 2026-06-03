Trenton, NJ Author Publishes Children's Book
June 03, 2026 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"My Pal Rocky," a new book by Evon Renee Allen, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
A heartwarming story that captures the year-round adventures and special friendship between a lovable Rottweiler named Rocky and his best human friend, Milan.
This book follows Rocky on a hot July day as he playfully shares his food with backyard birds and squirrels. When Milan joins him, the duo embarks on a series of seasonal adventures, transitioning from summer outdoor play to cozy winter snuggling indoors. Through simple text and engaging themes, "My Pal Rocky" highlights the deep bond between a child and a pet.
Allen believes every creature has a story to tell, one we can all learn from. She drew inspiration for the book from her extensive background in early childhood education, philosophy, and psychology. As a former substitute teacher, Allen focuses her writing on creating stories that children can both enjoy and learn from through the observation of animal behavior.
About the Author
Evon Renee Allen holds a background in early childhood education, philosophy, and psychology. Her career as a substitute teacher sparked a deep interest in how children learn, inspiring her new passion for writing educational and engaging children's literature. An avid animal lover, Allen uses her observations of nature to craft stories that inspire young readers.
"My Pal Rocky" is a 44-page hardback with a retail price of $36.00 (eBook $31.00, audiobook $30.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89649-358-7. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/my-pal-rocky . For more information on publishing services, please visit https://www.dorrancepublishing.com/
Contact Information
Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
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Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us