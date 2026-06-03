Fairbanks, AK Author Publishes Fantasy Novel
June 03, 2026 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"Crowns and Keepers," a new book by Cornelius Vanderstar, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
There is an absolute law that governs the universe: balance. Long ago, the all-powerful soul Oron forged five Lightborn beings to bring order to the void. Tied to their power were five Crowns of Order, balanced precisely by five mythical Chaos Jewels. But when cosmic betrayal shatters this equilibrium, the jewels are scattered across time and space, hidden within unknown lives.
Eons later on the blossoming world of Elthain, generations have forgotten the true magic of their creators. Peace has made the nations comfortable and ignorant, until two Treeborn elven miners, Faldan and Midelvh, uncover a shimmering, iridescent artifact buried deep on a hidden island: the heart of a fallen dragon.
This single discovery sets off a catastrophic chain of events, the return of Magic, bound by secret oaths, political turmoil, and arena trials. As political corruption rots the governing Viscrean Council from within, a righteous warrior named Exalian must survive a series of lethal, elemental arena gladiatorial gauntlets to expose the true enemy.
Rich with philosophical questions about life, death, and morality, "Crowns and Keepers: The Adorned Thief" sets the stage for a spectacular multi-generational conflict. As dark orders, necromancers, and corrupt leaders threaten to tear the world apart for the sake of ultimate control, an alliance known as the Vanguard must rise to protect the threads of reality before the scale tips irrevocably into chaos.
"Crowns and Keepers" is a 366-page paperback with a retail price of $24.00 (eBook $19.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89649-416-4. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/crowns-and-keepers . For more information on publishing services, please visit https://www.dorrancepublishing.com/
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Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
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Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us