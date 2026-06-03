Hollywood, SC Author Publishes Epic Science Fiction Adventure
June 03, 2026 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"Eve Scorpion: The Thunder Queen," a new book by Kevin Jenkins, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
A thrilling new battle for the fate of the world begins in the pages of author Kevin Jenkins' latest release. This action-packed epic blends family legacy, deep-seated vengeance, and high-stakes superhero action.
The story follows Eve Scorpion, a young heroine left behind under mysterious circumstances. Her parents vanished years ago following the end of The Great War, sacrificing their family life to protect the planet. Now, the peace they fought for is threatened once again.
Eve must rise to the occasion to stop Jewela Ronda-Coff, the daughter of the infamous Lord General Ronda-Coff. Driven by her father's dark legacy, Jewela has orchestrated a sinister, highly calculated plot to conquer the globe. This perilous plot echoes the dark days of The Great War, when Lord General Ronda-Coff and the forces of The Dark Dimensions nearly seized control of the world. In that historic conflict, the city of Metroville, South Carolina, was saved only by the heroic intervention of Thunder, Hurricane, and Thunder Team USA.
Now, a new generation must face the ultimate evil. Will Eve Scorpion stop Jewela's twisted plans, or will darkness finally claim the world?
About the Author
Kevin Jenkins is an author and storyteller born on July 5, 1975, in Hollywood, South Carolina, where he grew up as part of a large, supportive family. A proud 1994 graduate of Baptist Hill High School, Jenkins has turned his lifelong passions into art. In his spare time, he enjoys writing comic book stories, composing poetry, singing, and playing video games.
"Eve Scorpion: The Thunder Queen" is a 104-page paperback with a retail price of $14.00 (eBook $9.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89649-381-5. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/eve-scorpion-the-thunder-queen . For more information on publishing services, please visit https://www.dorrancepublishing.com/
Contact Information
Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
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Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us