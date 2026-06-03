Rockville, IN Author Publishes Horror Novel
June 03, 2026 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"Abirwik," a new book by Cody Vauters, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
High school graduation is supposed to signify new beginnings, but for four small-town teenagers, it marks the return of a living nightmare. Author Cody Vauters delivers a suspenseful new tale of supernatural mystery, small-town secrets, and survival.
Four years after confronting and stopping a horrific creature in the north woods of Patience, Indiana, a tight-knit group of friends prepares to walk the graduation stage. Ready to leave their small-town past behind and embrace bright futures, their plans are shattered when a terrible darkness resurfaces. As townspeople begin mysteriously vanishing once again, the teens are forced to face a chilling question: Has the monstrous Helious returned, or is an even more formidable evil lurking in the shadows?
Driven by urgency, Bill, Sam, and Jon plunge headfirst into a dangerous investigation. Together, they are thrust into a terrifying world beyond their wildest imaginations, where they must risk everything to save their town.
About the Author
Cody Vauters resides in Rockville, Indiana, with his wife, Bethany. When he is not spending quality time with his family, he dedicates his time to writing, reading, and playing video games.
"Abirwik" is a 322-page paperback with a retail price of $23.00 (hardback $35.00, eBook $18.00). The ISBN is 979-8-90297-019-4. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/abriwik . For more information on publishing services, please visit https://www.dorrancepublishing.com/
Contact Information
Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
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Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us