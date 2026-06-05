Phoenix, AZ Author Publishes Memoir
June 05, 2026 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"Lost Anchor! Lost Road Map! Lost Compass!," a new book by Bruce Arthur Moot, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Born into a harsh, poverty-stricken five-room New England shack shared by 12 children, Moot navigated a childhood devoid of emotional anchors and nurturing guidance. As a timid youth, he perpetually searched for his true identity amidst a childhood marked by struggle, fear, and the raw pursuit of survival.
From the traumatic experiences of a lumberjack father's wrath to the overwhelming pain witnessed during humanitarian service, Moot's early journey was defined by frantic searching, people-pleasing, and emotional cover-ups. He wrestled with the crushing realization that all conventional, societal support systems eventually fail, leaving him spent and alone.
However, the story does not end in despair. "Lost Anchor! Lost Road Map! Lost Compass!" serves as a triumphant testament to a profound spiritual awakening. It details the discovery of what Moot describes as the one true and lasting anchor: Jesus the Christ. This deeply personal narrative reveals a practical path to overcoming victimization and finding a sustainable roadmap to enduring peace and purpose.
About the Author
Bruce Arthur Moot has dedicated much of his life to domestic and international service. He served as a Peace Corps volunteer in both Africa and Central America, and also worked with VISTA (Volunteers in Service to America) within the United States.
"Lost Anchor! Lost Road Map! Lost Compass!" is a 48-page paperback with a retail price of $12.00 (eBook $7.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89978-186-5. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/lost-anchor-lost-road-map-lost-compass . For more information on publishing services, please visit https://www.dorrancepublishing.com/
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