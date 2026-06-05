Hutchinson, KS Author Publishes Thriller Book
June 05, 2026 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"Grave Betrayal," a new book by Bryan Wells, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
This psychological thriller dives deep into the unsettling realities of modern teenage life, exploring what happens when unchecked obsession spirals into dangerous control.
"Grave Betrayal" follows a quiet outsider whose initial fascination with peers mutates into a hazardous fixation. Set against the backdrop of contemporary high school dynamics, the narrative weaves together familiar struggles, jealousy, identity crises, and the desperate need to belong, with moral ambiguity and shocking twists. The book serves as a cautionary tale about the costs of secrecy and betrayal, emphasizing the critical importance of mental health awareness, trust, and self-awareness in an era where superficial appearances prevail.
Unlike typical teen dramas, this story examines the actual psychology behind obsession. It highlights how easily isolation and emotional pressure can lead young people toward destructive choices. The novel's complex characters and dark emotional realism offer a hauntingly believable portrayal of the hidden struggles faced by today's youth, prompting readers to question who can truly be trusted.
About the Author
Bryan Wells is a community mentor, local volunteer, and a contractor for the United States Postal Service. His career demands rigorous attention to detail and a strict commitment to deadlines, traits that directly shape his structured, high-tension storytelling. Raised in a large family of ten siblings, Wells draws heavy inspiration from human behavior, problem-solving, and mind puzzles. His deep curiosity about how people think, react, and make choices serves as the foundation for the psychological depth found in "Grave Betrayal."
"Grave Betrayal" is a 48-page paperback with a retail price of $12.00 (eBook $7.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89978-203-9. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/grave-betrayal . For more information on publishing services, please visit https://www.dorrancepublishing.com/
Contact Information
Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
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Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us