Ann Arbor, MI Author Publishes Leadership Book
June 05, 2026 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"It Always Begins With Leadership," a new book by Milton Dohoney Jr., has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
A personal blueprint for modern public administration that challenges readers to lead effectively from any position.
Drawing from over three decades of executive experience, Dohoney bypasses academic theory to offer a transparent, humorous, and insight-packed guide tailored for aspiring city managers, public sector professionals, and community leaders. Those seeking to enhance and hone their executive skills need only remember: It always begins with leadership.
Written from his unique perspective as an African American executive who has navigated the political and social landscapes of four major American cities across different regions, the book addresses the specific complexities of modern civic leadership. Instead of a traditional textbook, readers receive a deeply personal journey through the realities of local government, complete with "real talk" and actionable advice.
This book emphasizes two core principles for contemporary organizations: universal leadership and practical wisdom. Delivering real-world strategies built on decades of municipal crisis management and strategic planning.
About the Author
Milton Dohoney Jr. currently serves as the City Administrator for the City of Ann Arbor, Michigan. Throughout his distinguished career, he has maintained a deep commitment to community health and professional equity. He is an active board member of the Vitalyst Health Foundation in Phoenix, Arizona, and holds long-standing memberships in both the International City/County Management Association (ICMA) and the National Forum for Black Public Administrators (NFBPA). Outside of his public service, Dohoney is an avid reader, a passionate home cook, and a dedicated fan of the Dallas Cowboys and the University of Louisville collegiate teams.
"It Always Begins With Leadership" is a 130-page paperback with a retail price of $15.00 (eBook $10.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88729-116-1. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/it-always-begins-with-leadership-a-city-managers-perspective . For more information on publishing services, please visit https://www.dorrancepublishing.com/
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