Kings Bay, GA Author Publishes Fantasy Novel
June 06, 2026 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"The Unkillable Jane Smith Book 1," a new book by Sadie Lynn Zeiske, has been released by RoseDog Books.
Plunge into a high-octane world of dark magic and relentless suspense with "The Unkillable Jane Smith." This gripping series opener promises a non-stop rollercoaster ride of blood, drama, and fierce action.
This novel introduces a powerful protagonist trapped in a deep mountain prison, held by heavy chains and sedated by a mysterious red serum. When the chemical flow unexpectedly slows, they awaken too early, desperate to return to the dream world holding the answers to their past. The story kicks off with a haunting realization of a catastrophic mistake: "Oh, Kit, what have I done?"
Zeiske wanted to create a fantasy story that grips you from the very first page and never lets go. This book lays the groundwork for an epic, action-packed journey where the stakes only get higher. "The Unkillable Jane Smith" follows a captive hero fighting to reclaim their consciousness and piece together the events that led to their supernatural imprisonment. Bound by chains and a high-tech metal collar, they must confront their past mistakes to survive a dangerous reality.
About the Author
Sadie Lynn Zeiske is an exciting new voice in the fantasy genre. Born and raised in rural Wisconsin, she discovered her passion for storytelling while balancing her career and college education. She dedicated her free time to crafting this expansive new fantasy universe.
"The Unkillable Jane Smith Book 1" is a 204-page hardback with a retail price of $65.00 (eBook $60.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89499-138-2. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. To buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://rosedogbookstore.com/the-unkillable-jane-smith-book-1/
Contact Information
Natasha Hlinka
RoseDog Books
Contact Us
Natasha Hlinka
RoseDog Books
Contact Us