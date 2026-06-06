Phillipsburg, NJ Author Publishes Fantasy Novel
June 06, 2026 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"Hybrid Luna," a new book by J.M., has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
This thrilling novel blends high-stakes supernatural politics, fated mates, and ancient prophecies into an unforgettable coming-of-age journey.
Just days before her eighteenth birthday, Dajahanae discovers she is a rare wolf-vampire hybrid. This revelation uncovers the truth behind her parents' identities and her mysterious adoption by her pack's Alpha and Luna. Blessed by both the Moon Goddess and Divinity Three, Dajahanae holds a divine destiny. She is uniquely chosen to mate with two powerful heirs: the future leader of a prominent werewolf clan and the heir to the Vampire King. As the only hybrid of her kind, she is the sole key to forging a historic peace between the warring species.
Dajahanae's destiny is thrown into chaos when a lifelong mentor drops her disguise. Driven by revenge, this trusted friend launches a destructive rampage against humans and mysticals alike. As a catastrophic war looms, Dajahanae uncovers shocking parallels between her own past and that of her new enemy. To save both realms, she must navigate a web of secrets and embrace her immense power before the world tears itself apart.
"Hybrid Luna" is a 126-page paperback with a retail price of $15.00 (eBook $10.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89027-399-4. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/hybrid-luna . For more information on publishing services, please visit https://www.dorrancepublishing.com/
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Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
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Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us