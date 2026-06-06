Davie, FL Author Publishes Literature Collection
June 06, 2026 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"Pirouettes for a Pisces," a new book by Sunny Skye, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
"Pirouettes for a Pisces" is an intimate, deeply moving collection of writings and creative inspirations drawn directly from Skye's life, emotional journey, and personal experiences. Central to the collection is a heartfelt tribute to her late best friend, Doodle, whose memory serves as a profound source of inspiration throughout the work.
Skye's signature style seamlessly blends emotional depth with vivid imagery, offering readers an evocative look into love, loss, and artistic discovery.
About the Author
Sunny Skye is a celebrated American writer, poet, and storyteller known for her compelling poetry and short literary masterpieces. Dividing her time between her family roots in New York and the inspiring landscapes of Arizona, where she writes, Skye draws inspiration from nature, travel, and her deep love for animals, including her cherished cat, Sabrina. Her work reflects a unique balance of creative brilliance and deep introspection, capturing the beauty and complexity of the human experience.
"Pirouettes for a Pisces" is a 46-page paperback with a retail price of $12.00 (eBook $7.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89027-049-8. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/pirouettes-for-a-pisces . For more information on publishing services, please visit https://www.dorrancepublishing.com/
Contact Information
Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us