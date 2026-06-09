Millburn, NJ Author Publishes Memoir
June 09, 2026 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"Incremental Grace," a new book by Yao Xu, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
"Incremental Grace: Memoir of A Pivotal Contributor to the Development of Relations between the United States and China" offers an insider's look into the private diplomatic efforts that shaped modern global history. The book chronicles the life of Yao Xu, a diplomat and advisor whose unique position allowed him to guide U.S. foreign policy across four presidential administrations.
Xu's entry into American politics began in 1997, championed by the late Senator Bob Dole. Over the next three decades, Xu served as a trusted, behind-the-scenes advisor to Presidents Bill Clinton, George W. Bush, and Joe Biden. His strategic interventions defused major international crises and altered the course of global diplomacy.
Key historical insights revealed in the memoir include the 1998 Clinton Visit, the 1999 Belgrade Crisis, the 2002 Bush Summit, and the 2023 Fentanyl Breakthrough. "Incremental Grace" traces Xu's journey from his childhood and education in China to his tenure in the Chinese provincial government, his subsequent move to the United States, and his decades of peacemaking. Drawing from deep experience in both nations, Xu provides readers with a rare, dual-perspective view of international relations, aimed at broadening global understanding of China.
Beyond past administrations, Xu continues to influence the highest levels of American governance as a hand-picked member of the Trump Advisory Board.
This book also explores Xu's forward-looking visions for global governance, including frameworks to reform the United Nations and the creation of a specialized service platform for international students. Xu resides in the United States with his family. He is an avid swimmer, a dedicated reader, and a lifelong student of global affairs.
"Incremental Grace" is a 226-page paperback with a retail price of $19.00 (eBook $14.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89978-454-5. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/incremental-grace . For more information on publishing services, please visit https://www.dorrancepublishing.com/
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