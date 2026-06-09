Naples, FL Author Publishes Children's Book
June 09, 2026 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"Morag, Willow, and Rory: A Story of Grace, Love, and Letting Go," a new book by Douglas M. Gebbie, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
This moving narrative serves as the third installment in Gebbie's heartfelt series following a beloved trio of pets: two greyhounds and a terrier.
"Morag, Willow, and Rory: A Story of Grace, Love, and Letting Go" continues the trio's journey with tenderness, honesty, and deep reflection. The book explores the quiet lessons animals teach us about devotion, love, and loss. While it brings the story of Willow to a close, it does so with grace, warmth, and a comforting sense of peace.
Readers eager to follow the remaining companion dynamics can look forward to the upcoming fourth installment in the series, Morag and Rory.
About the Author
Douglas M. Gebbie is a retired physician whose life and career span multiple continents and disciplines. After earning his medical degree from the University of Glasgow in Scotland, he served in the Royal Navy. He later emigrated to Canada, working in Northern Newfoundland before settling in Ontario as a general practitioner. Gebbie subsequently specialized in anesthesiology, practicing in both Toronto and Cincinnati, Ohio. Now retired and living in Florida, he writes to reflect on a life shaped by service, compassion, and the enduring bonds formed with both people and animals.
"Morag, Willow, and Rory: A Story of Grace, Love, and Letting Go" is a 30-page paperback with a retail price of $16.00 (eBook $11.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89978-411-8. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/morag-willow-and-rory-a-story-of-grace-love-and-letting-go . For more information on publishing services, please visit https://www.dorrancepublishing.com/
Contact Information
Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us