Tucson, AZ Author Publishes Thriller Novel
June 09, 2026 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"The Gun Auditor," a new book by Paul Franke, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
A gripping new crime thriller exposes the dangerous intersections of corporate finance, international weapons manufacturing, and personal integrity. Author Paul Franke draws on his extensive background in corporate auditing to deliver "The Gun Auditor." This pulse-pounding novel challenges the true cost of holding onto one's ethics in a world built on compromise.
The story follows Patrick Kelly, an ambitious accountant who believes his small-town roots are far behind him after landing a coveted role at the prestigious Washington, D.C., firm Caulfield & Gallagher. Armed with a 3.9 GPA from Mountain State Community College and ironclad ethics, Patrick is determined to prove that honesty and strict rules can lead to corporate success.
Patrick's trajectory changes drastically when his unexpected knowledge of firearms lands him a spot on the independent audit team for ArmaCore, a powerful international weapons manufacturer. Inside the corridors of big-money defense contracting, he quickly discovers that corporate ledgers can lie, rules can bend, and the moral flexibility he rejected from his gun-dealing, preacher father might be his only tool for survival. Patrick is thrust into a high-stakes web of deception where a single audit could expose deadly secrets or cost him his life.
About the Author
Paul Franke is an entrepreneur, inventor, and former corporate insider with over 50 years of experience in computing technology, spanning from mainframes to virtual reality. A graduate of Carnegie Mellon University with a degree in administration and management science, Franke began his career as a bank systems officer and a computer auditor for a public accounting firm. He went on to found his own technology companies in 1983, authored multiple industry user manuals, and holds four patents for online meeting technologies. He currently resides in Pittsburgh with his wife, where they enjoy traveling, reading, and spending time with their two children and two grandchildren.
"The Gun Auditor' is a 366-page paperback with a retail price of $24.00 (eBook $19.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89978-406-4. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/the-gun-auditor . For more information on publishing services, please visit https://www.dorrancepublishing.com/
Contact Information
Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
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Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us