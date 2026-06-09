Dallas, TX Author Publishes Self-Help and Grief Book
June 09, 2026 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"Good Mournin'," a new book by Mekdes Getahun & Friends has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
"Good Mournin'" is a deeply personal and insightful exploration of how grief intersects with race and gender. Moving away from traditional self-help structures, the book offers readers an intimate space to share in an emotional journey rather than providing a one-size-fits-all solution to loss.
"Good Mournin'" stands out for its unique focus on the versatility of perspectives surrounding grief, specifically its profound impact on Black women. The narrative is rooted in Mekdes' own upbringing, where she observed a poignant dynamic: while her mother always made space for Mekdes' emotions, she frequently stifled her own. Following her mother's passing, Mekdes found herself leaning into the same emotion her mother had most frequently expressed: anger.
About the Author
Mekdes grew up in the hustle and bustle of Washington, D.C., where she found comfort and stillness immersed in literature. She graduated Cum Laude from American University, majoring in International Relations and minoring in African and African-American Studies. Now residing in Dallas, Texas, she enjoys visiting museums, attending comedy shows, and spending time with her friends and her dog, Nyphas.
The creation of Good Mournin' was profoundly shaped by Mekdes' relationship with her parents:
- Her Father: Her favorite person on Earth and a constant beacon of love and support. Following her mother's passing, their bond grew even stronger. He actively fostered her literary aspirations, providing the guidance necessary to bring this book to life.
- Her Mother: Her favorite person in heaven and her very first friend. Her mother deepened Mekdes' faith in God and herself, leaving behind a legacy of love that continues to inspire.
While she no longer has the luxury of seeing both parents every day, writing Good Mournin' has allowed Mekdes to physically, mentally, and spiritually deepen her connection with them. Together, her parents built her strong sense of self and provided a childhood that made her the writer she is today.
"Good Mournin'" is a 114-page paperback with a retail price of $14.00 (eBook $9.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89649-242-9. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/good-mournin For more information on publishing services, please visit https://www.dorrancepublishing.com/
Contact Information
Amanda Wightman
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Amanda Wightman
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us