Chicago, IL Author Publishes Coming-of-Age Novel
June 10, 2026 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsPopular, a new book by Meñe, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
A vibrant coming-of-age novel about a young, gay Puerto Rican teenager navigating the harsh realities of high school. Guided by a worldview shaped entirely by iconic movies, the protagonist faces a rude awakening on his first day, launching a journey of self-discovery that challenges him to march to the beat of his own drum.
Popular serves as a multi-generational bridge, packed with beloved pop culture movie references, timeless quotes, and a soundtrack spanning modern pop hits and old-school classics. This book explores the enduring influence of media across different eras, offering readers of all ages a comforting dose of nostalgia.
Meñe wants readers to realize that being authentic is a powerful thing. We don't have to conform to standards that don't fit our unique lives. Be bold, be brave, be you.
The author's own creative roots trace back to his time with the Steppenwolf Theater Young Adult Council, an experience that sparked his passion for storytelling. Raised by a single mother and a devoted grandmother in a tight-knit family of four siblings, Meñe's diverse personal background deeply influences his writing. A dedicated community volunteer, he previously assisted with the Jennifer Hudson Foundation's "Hatch Day" back-to-school giveaway, distributing supplies to families in need.
When not crafting stories, Meñe is a lifelong learner and artisan who enjoys gardening, baking, candle-making, soap-crafting, and beekeeping. He is currently learning how to sew to create his own clothing. Popular is a celebration of individuality that honors the pop culture landscapes of the past while carving out a fresh, modern story for today's readers.
Popular is a 196-page paperback with a retail price of $18.00 (eBook $13.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89649-185-9. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/popular . For more information on publishing services, please visit https://www.dorrancepublishing.com/
Contact Information
Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us