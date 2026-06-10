Saint Louis Park, MN Author Publishes Psychological Thriller Novel
June 10, 2026 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"Saving Linda," a new book by Venkata Godishala, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Moving beyond the bounds of traditional action-heavy mysteries, this novel delivers a high-stakes, realistic investigation that forces readers to question the institutions they trust.
The story begins with the sudden disappearance of a woman named Linda, an event that quickly unravels a labyrinth of secrets, deception, and institutional power. What starts as a simple missing-person investigation rapidly escalates into a fierce multi-agency pursuit involving local police, the FBI, and the CIA. Each agency brings its own conflicting motives and hidden agendas to the search.
At the center of this storm is Anthony, an ordinary man thrust into extraordinary circumstances. As he searches for answers, Anthony must navigate a dangerous web of truth and systemic corruption. The book blends relentless pacing with psychological depth, exploring how truth becomes the first casualty in a system built on institutional control.
Unlike conventional thrillers that rely purely on fast-paced action, "Saving Linda" dives deep into the emotional turmoil and genuine human cost behind an investigation. It is a reflection on integrity, loyalty, and the extraordinary lengths we will go to uncover reality in a world built on lies. Ultimately, Godishala wanted to show that personal conviction, courage, and compassion can still illuminate the darkest corners of deception. "Saving Linda" stands out for its meticulous realism, a trait influenced by the author's background in high-precision medical manufacturing.
About the Author
Venkata Godishala is a manufacturing engineer in the medical device industry. His debut thriller, "Saving Linda," uncovers a gripping story of mystery, truth, and human resilience. His writing reflects a lifelong fascination with how precision and purpose shape both cutting-edge technology and compelling storytelling.
"Saving Linda" is a 216-page paperback with a retail price of $18.00 (eBook $13.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89978-380-7. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/saving-linda . For more information on publishing services, please visit https://www.dorrancepublishing.com/
Contact Information
Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
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Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us