Blanca, CO Author Publishes Autobiography
June 10, 2026 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"The Eight-Year Circumstance," a new book by Robert L. Anderson, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
This memoir delivers a powerful, cautionary true story of a digital-age romance that spiraled into a high-stakes saga across four continents: North America, Asia, Europe, and Africa.
Anderson frames this extraordinary journey using the acronym S.C.I.E. (Situations, Circumstances, Incidents, and Events). What begins as an innocent internet search quickly transforms into a maze of emotional highs, financial risks, and unbelievable dangers. Driven by deep faith and a refusal to give up, the author finds himself trapped in a web of global commodities trading and intense psychological turmoil. "The Eight-Year Circumstance" tests the absolute limits of human trust, exposing the real cost of believing in someone beyond all reason. Through unflinching honesty, this book reveals how a single choice, or a single hope, can reshape an entire life.
About the Author
Robert L. Anderson is an author, community mentor, and creative. Deeply involved in service, he plays percussion for his local church and has taught children's ministries in Colorado and Virginia. A former professional photographer, Anderson is also the author of the children's book "Have You Ever Imagined? Dogosaurs." He is the proud father of two sons.
"The Eight-Year Circumstance" is a 190-page paperback with a retail price of $17.00 (eBook $12.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89978-497-2. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/the-eight-year-circumstance . For more information on publishing services, please visit https://www.dorrancepublishing.com/
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