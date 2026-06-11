The Blueprint to Transform Your Life is Here!
June 11, 2026 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"The Blueprint for Transformation", a new book by Pastor Adrian D. Clayton has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. and is available at a discount for a limited time only!
Differing from other self-help books, "The Blueprint for Transformation" not only outlines the "how?" but also the "why?" for Transformation. Readers will be met with practical steps guiding them to become the best version of themselves, but also feel emboldened to do so, as they begin to understand what the benefits are. No other book is out there that gives such a depth of insight on the subject of Transformation.
About the Author
A husband, father, and grandfather, Pastor Adrian D. Clayton is also a spiritual thought leader on the subject of Transformation. Pastor Clayton has a passion for encouraging people to see God's vision for their lives.
"The Blueprint for Transformation" is an 88-page hardcover with a retail price of $26.00. The eBook is also available with a retail price of $21 and, audiobook with a retail price of $24. For a limited time, you can get 10% off of the book using code BLUE10 on https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/the-blueprint-for-transformation. The ISBN is 979-8-89978-239-8 . Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests. For more information on publishing services, please visit https://www.dorrancepublishing.com/
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Dorrance Marketing
Dorrance Publishing
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