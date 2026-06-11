Salt Lake City, UT Author Publishes Science Fiction Novel
June 11, 2026 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"Fallen Vision: Book of Concepts," a new book by Tonumaipe'a, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
"Fallen Vision: Book of Concepts" introduces readers to a bold new frontier in science fiction, weaving a complex space narrative with profound psychological and philosophical explorations of the Gospel of Jesus Christ.
This ambitious new book uses a unique dual-format structure to deliver its message. The first half delivers an intimate, first-person autobiographical account of Armoc Vros-Ali, a citizen of an ancient, distant civilization. As his home galaxy faces progressive destruction, Armoc embarks on a journey that reshapes his understanding of the cosmos, divinity, and myth. The second half features a curated collection of essays, theories, and philosophical concepts. These sections expand upon and dissect the deeper themes introduced in the narrative chapters.
While crafting an entirely original universe, the core concepts of "Fallen Vision" draw deep inspiration from the doctrines and teachings of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, offering a fresh, imaginative lens on faith and the human condition.
"Fallen Vision: Book of Concepts" is a 286-page paperback with a retail price of $21.00 (hardback $33.00, eBook $16.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89499-281-5. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/fallen-vision-book-of-concepts . For more information on publishing services, please visit https://www.dorrancepublishing.com/
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