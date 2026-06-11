Oviedo, FL Author Publishes Children's Book
June 11, 2026 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"Boring!," a new book by Lindsay Stroh, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Written in a captivating rhyming style, the book invites young readers to imagine a world stripped of variety, one where every person, object, and landscape looks exactly alike. By contrasting this dull, monochrome concept with our actual world, the story teaches children to appreciate and celebrate human differences.
"Boring! Everyone the Same" serves as both an entertaining bedtime story and a valuable educational tool. It inspires children of all ages to embrace their unique traits and view the world's vast differences as a colorful rainbow to be celebrated.
About the Author
Lindsay Stroh is dedicated to creating engaging children's literature that promotes positive social values, empathy, and inclusivity.
"Boring!" is a 26-page paperback with a retail price of $19.00 (eBook $14.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89499-486-4. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/boring . For more information on publishing services, please visit https://www.dorrancepublishing.com/
Contact Information
Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us