Davenport, IA Author Publishes Supernatural Novel
June 11, 2026 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"The Curse of a Lifetime," a new book by Michele Martens, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
A centuries-old family secret collides with a terrifying historical curse in "The Curse of a Lifetime."
Set against the haunting backdrop of the 1692 Salem witch trials, the story follows twelve-year-old Sadina "Sadie" Hollinger. On her milestone birthday, Sadie discovers that she descends from a line of real witches. She also learns a dark truth: while two hundred innocent people were accused in Salem, one actual witch named Sabrina Williams existed. Appalled by the hysteria of the townspeople, Sabrina cast a devastating curse upon the world. Now, six generations later, Sadie must team up with her best friend, Tanner, and the spirits of past Williams witches to break the curse before time runs out.
"The Curse of a Lifetime" blends rich historical lore with an empowering coming-of-age journey, making it a must-read for fans of historical fantasy and supernatural mysteries.
About the Author
Michele Martens is an award-winning writer and a dedicated special education teacher with a decade of service in her school district. Raised in a small town as the youngest of three daughters, Martens developed a lifelong passion for storytelling at an early age, earning numerous writing awards and honorable mentions throughout her school years. When she is not crafting rich fantasy worlds, she practices martial arts and deeply studies her favorite historical eras, including the Salem witch trials and the Revolutionary War.
"The Curse of a Lifetime" is a 100-page paperback with a retail price of $14.00 (eBook $9.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89649-090-6. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/the-curse-of-a-lifetime . For more information on publishing services, please visit https://www.dorrancepublishing.com/
Contact Information
Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
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Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us