Littleton, CO Author Publishes Children's Book
June 14, 2026 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"Boots: Mountain Adventure," a new book by Dee Hazelwood, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Can a cat, a mouse, and a fox all get along? Author Dee Hazelwood explores this heartwarming question in her charming new children's book, "Boots: Mountain Adventure." Written to inspire young readers to look past differences and embrace the joy of new connections, the book highlights how friendship is one of life's greatest gifts.
The story follows Boots, a spirited black-and-white cat, and Gilbert, a lively brown mouse. Despite being natural opposites, they are the absolute best of friends. Together, they spend their days running, jumping, and chasing each other across a beautiful mountainside.
However, their daily adventure takes an unexpected turn after a long day of play. Spotting a red fox hiding in a vibrant meadow of flowers, Boots and Gilbert are initially struck by fear and bolt for safety. But as the story unfolds, it leaves young readers and parents alike with a touching question: Could it be that the intimidating fox is simply looking for a friend, too?
Through its vibrant backdrop and gentle storytelling, the book serves as a perfect tool for parents and educators to teach children about empathy, overcoming fear, and opening their hearts to new relationships.
About the Author
Dee Hazelwood is a passionate storyteller dedicated to enriching her community and the lives of those around her. When she isn't writing children's stories, Dee enjoys scrapbooking, collecting stamps, and actively volunteering. Deeply involved in local organizations, she spends much of her time helping the elderly and providing pet-sitting services for local dogs and cats. Her profound love for animals and community shines through every page of "Boots: Mountain Adventure."
"Boots: Mountain Adventure" is a 28-page paperback with a retail price of $18.00 (eBook $13.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89499-020-0. Additionally, there is a hardcover edition available with a retail price of $33.00. The ISBN is 979-8-89499-019-4. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/boots For more information on publishing services, please visit https://www.dorrancepublishing.com/
Contact Information
Amanda Wightman
Dorrance Publishing
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Amanda Wightman
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us