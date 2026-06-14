Muscatine, IA Author Publishes Nature-Based Children's Book
June 14, 2026 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"The Life and Times of Mr. Tree," a new book by Vincent T. Grisham, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
A heartwarming and educational new children's book is set to change how young readers view the natural world around them. Written by Iowa native Vincent T. Grisham, "The Life and Times of Mr. Tree" takes children on an extraordinary journey through the lifespan of a tree, offering a fresh, empathetic perspective on the environment.
"The Life and Times of Mr. Tree" follows the captivating lifelong experiences of its titular character, tracing his journey from a tiny, hopeful seed to a growing sapling, and ultimately, to his transformation into paper. By stepping into the roots of Mr. Tree, young readers are encouraged to look at the world from another living being's perspective. The tale beautifully weaves together lessons of environmental stewardship, teaching children to recognize the inherent value in nature and inspiring them to care for every living thing.
Beautifully written and deeply impactful, "The Life and Times of Mr. Tree" is the perfect addition to home libraries, classrooms, and bedtime reading routines, sparking vital conversations about conservation and empathy.
About the Author
Vincent T. Grisham is a proud father residing in Muscatine, Iowa. A lifelong enthusiast of the great outdoors, Grisham spends his free time fishing, hunting, tending to his farm animals, and embracing everything nature has to offer. His deep-rooted connection to the land and his passion for family inspired him to write a story that helps the next generation appreciate the environment.
"The Life and Times of Mr. Tree" is a 26-page paperback with a retail price of $16.00 (eBook $11.00). The ISBN is 978-1-68537-252-1. Additionally, there is a hardcover edition available with a retail price of $24.00. The ISBN is 978-1-68537-279-8. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/the-life-and-times-of-mr-tree For more information on publishing services, please visit https://www.dorrancepublishing.com/
Contact Information
Amanda Wightman
Dorrance Publishing
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Amanda Wightman
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us