Denison, TX Author Publishes Thriller Novel
June 14, 2026 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"Gibson Peak," a new book by Charles "Dusty" Dietrich, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
When a colossal triangular craft descends over the San Luis Valley, it doesn't come to conquer; it comes to harvest. The Great White bears, long feared as monsters, are revealed to be something far worse: livestock. And the people of the Valleys are next.
Sheriff Keys never asked to lead a war. But when the Triangle begins abducting, killing, and tearing entire towns off the map, he becomes the last line of defense for a frozen civilization clinging to survival. Guided by a mysterious ally who speaks only through dreams, Keys must unite the Clans, outwit infiltrators, and build a mountain fortress before the enemy grows strong enough to erase humanity entirely.
A gripping tale of survival, loyalty, and the thin line between man and monster.
About the Author
Growing up surrounded by animals, Charles "Dusty" Dieterich has an appreciation for open spaces and the quiet rhythms of rural life. His father is a retired veterinarian who later founded a wildlife rehabilitation center in Southern Colorado. He played a vital role in Dieterich's lifelong passion and connection to the natural world. His biggest inspiration in writing was his time exploring the Rio Grande valleys and Colorado's backcountry.
"Gibson Peak" is a 466-page paperback with a retail price of $28.00 (eBook $23.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89027-228-7 . Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/gibson-peak For more information on publishing services, please visit https://www.dorrancepublishing.com
Contact Information
Amanda Wightman
Dorrance Publishing
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Amanda Wightman
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us