Columbus, OH Author Publishes Historical Fiction Thriller Novel
June 14, 2026 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"Precursor to War: The Awakening," a new book by Vernon J. Hayward, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
In an era defined by shifting global alliances and escalating border conflicts, author Vernon J. Hayward delivers a chilling, propulsive new novel that mirrors the volatile state of modern geopolitics. "Precursor to War: The Awakening" is a gripping hybrid narrative that weaves stark contemporary realities with speculative fiction, offering a terrifyingly plausible look at a world on the brink of Armageddon.
The novel tackles the psychological and societal fallout of global terrorism and the blatant invasion of sovereign states by aggressive neighbors. By blending real-world geopolitical tension with a high-stakes fictional plot, Hayward exposes the fragile veneer of modern society, forcing readers to confront the agonizing choices humanity must make to survive.
"Precursor to War: The Awakening" does not just entertain; it serves as a wake-up call and a mirror to the ongoing turmoil filling today's news feeds, mapping out an unforeseen trajectory toward global conflict.
About the Author
Vernon J. Hayward brings a unique, worldly perspective to his writing, shaped by seven and a half years of military service. During his enlistment, he traveled the North American continent and lived across seven states, engaging with people from all walks of life and gathering diverse, global perspectives on world events.
Hayward holds an Associate's degree in Accounting with a foundational background in English studies. An avid chess player, reader, billiard enthusiast, and martial artist, he also dedicates his time to volunteering at soup kitchens and supporting various charities. Coming from a large, tight-knit family of twelve siblings, Hayward credits his deep belief in the power of the family unit and love as the ultimate grounding forces in his life.
"Precursor to War: The Awakening" is a 272-page paperback with a retail price of $21.00 (eBook $16.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89499-048-4 . Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/precursor-to-war-the-awakening For more information on publishing services, please visit https://www.dorrancepublishing.com/
Contact Information
Amanda Wightman
Dorrance Publishing
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Amanda Wightman
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us