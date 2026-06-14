Sargent, TX Author Publishes Children's Book
June 14, 2026 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"Trixie Duck and a Dog Named Truk," a new book by Ashleigh Banner, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
"Trixie Duck and a Dog Named Truk" is a heartwarming true story centered on rescue, resilience, and the extraordinary bonds formed in nature.
Set against the backdrop of Lavender Hill, a vibrant, harmonious neighborhood sanctuary, the book follows the uplifting journey of two unique animals given a second chance at life. Through the guidance of an extraordinary woman, Trixie the duck and Truk the dog transform life on the farm into an unforgettable adventure.
This book blends humor with moments of profound enlightenment. It offers readers a feel-good exploration of hope and compassion that leaves an enduring impression.
About the Author
Ashleigh is an author whose deep connection to nature, gardening, and animal rescue blossomed after relocating to a magical herb farm. Under the mentorship of a wise local matriarch, she witnessed the real-life events that inspired this book. Ashleigh is also the author of the well-received book, "Dreidel and the Hurricane."
"Trixie Duck and a Dog Named Truk" is a 70-page hardback with a retail price of $38.00 (eBook $33.00). The ISBN is 978-1-68537-046-6. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/trixie-duck-and-a-dog-named-truk . For more information on publishing services, please visit https://www.dorrancepublishing.com/
Contact Information
Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
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Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us