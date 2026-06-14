Akron, OH Author Publishes Children's Book
June 14, 2026 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"Ukraine to America," a new book by Nancy Marie Balko, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
A compelling new book that chronicles the nonfictional lives of the Sudomirs family. Set against the backdrop of the early 1900s, the narrative beautifully captures a Ukrainian family's dedication to hard work, resilience, and their unbreakable familial bond.
While deeply rooted in their familiar life in Ukraine, the Sudomirs children look toward the horizon, recognizing the vast opportunities awaiting them in America. Balko's writing masterfully explores the universal immigrant experience, highlighting the courage it takes to leave everything behind in pursuit of a brighter future.
About the Author
Nancy Marie Balko is the proud daughter of Ukrainian immigrants, a heritage that deeply informs her storytelling. She holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Art from the University of Akron and an elementary education degree from Long Beach State University. A dedicated educator, Balko spent 32 years teaching art, second grade, and third grade at Springfield Township Schools near Akron, Ohio.
"Ukraine to America" is a 92-page hardback with a retail price of $50.00 (eBook $45.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88729-034-8. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/ukraine-to-america . For more information on publishing services, please visit https://www.dorrancepublishing.com/
Contact Information
Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
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Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us