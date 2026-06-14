Nuevo, CA Author Publishes Memoir
June 14, 2026 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"A Weakness for Dogs," a new book by Albion M. Urdank, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
This book offers an intimate look into the world of working sheepdogs, tracing Urdank's journey from a novice urban handler to a world-class trainer and breeder.
"A Weakness for Dogs" explores the deep bond between humans and animals through three decades of training and competing across the United States and Europe. The narrative provides insight into the unique personalities of individual dogs while tackling the complex debates of the sport, such as balancing a dog's instinct with handler control. Part personal journey and part technical guide, this memoir is crafted for dog enthusiasts, animal lovers, and readers fascinated by agricultural traditions.
This book is a testament to the remarkable intelligence of the Border Collie. It captures not just the thrill of international competition, but the daily commitment required to understand and partner with these animals.
About the Author
Albion M. Urdank, Ph.D., is a retired historian of rural Britain who taught at UCLA for 34 years. A chance encounter with Border Collies sparked a lifelong passion, culminating in him representing the United States at the first World Sheepdog Championship in Ireland in 2005. He currently lives on a small ranch in Nuevo, California, where he continues to raise sheep and train Border Collies.
"A Weakness for Dogs" is a 140-page paperback with a retail price of $15.00 (eBook $10.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89978-354-8. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/a-weakness-for-dogs . For more information on publishing services, please visit https://www.dorrancepublishing.com/
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