Columbia, SC Author Publishes Children's Book
June 14, 2026 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"Animals Are Everywhere," a new book illustrated by Erica Irons-Sweigart and story by Joey Ferrucci, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
"Animals Are Everywhere" teaches elementary students the numbers ten through twenty alongside common prepositions. This book features vibrant, collaborative artwork that begins with ten creatures in the trees and scales up to twenty. By pairing simple storytelling with recognizable animals and essential language concepts, "Animals Are Everywhere" offers an engaging resource tailored for any early childhood classroom or home bookshelf.
Irons-Sweigart's goal is for teachers and parents to discover the joy within these artistic paintings. Beyond the early learning skills highlighted in the text, this book demonstrates the incredible capabilities of individuals with autism when given the right collaborative environment.
The publication is a major milestone for Exceptional Experiences LLC, a Christian-based special education service provider in South Carolina. The organization was recently qualified by the Department of Disabilities and Special Needs (DDSN) to provide official Employment Services.
This book also marks the launch of "Special Art & Books," a new micro-enterprise created to help talented neurodivergent creators build sustainable careers. The initiative prominently features Joey Ferrucci, a talented artist and author diagnosed with autism at an early age, who co-created the illustrations for this project. Ferrucci and other adaptive artists will continue to develop comprehensive educational materials
"Animals Are Everywhere" is a 26-page hardback with a retail price of $33.00 (eBook $28.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89649-147-7. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/animals-are-everywhere . For more information on publishing services, please visit https://www.dorrancepublishing.com/
Contact Information
Dorrance Marketing
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Dorrance Marketing
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us