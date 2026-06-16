Fairbanks, AK Author Publishes Self-Help Book
June 16, 2026 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"Flight of the Machiavellian Bird," a new book by Lucas Dreier Hanson, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
In a rapidly shifting global landscape, traditional systems of trust are failing. This work serves as both an eye-opening exposé and a practical guide for navigating a compromised modern world.
Hanson argues that passive compliance is no longer an option in today's society. To survive, individuals must proactively decode and understand the hidden mechanics of current institutional systems. Drawing directly from personal experience, Hanson sheds light on the systemic betrayal he experienced firsthand from both government entities and major corporate organizations. The book equips readers with actionable insights and strategic tools to reclaim their autonomy.
The world we live in today bears little resemblance to the past. Navigating it requires a sharp shift in mindset, a willingness to see reality clearly, and a proactive blueprint for self-reliance.
About the Author
Lucas Dreier Hanson is a multifaceted artist, painter, and resilient cancer survivor. His diverse life experiences, coupled with his battle against illness, shape his unique perspective on institutional systems and human resilience.
"Flight of the Machiavellian Bird" is a 70-page paperback with a retail price of $13.00 (eBook $8.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89649-259-7. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/flight-of-the-machiavellian-bird-the-end-justifies-the-means . For more information on publishing services, please visit https://www.dorrancepublishing.com/
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