Huntington Beach, CA Author Publishes Cozy Fantasy
June 16, 2026 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"The Dragon Tamer Quartet," a new book by Nicole L. Allison, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
A brilliant paleontologist trades fossil brushes for mythical fire in "The Dragon Tamer Quartet," the captivating new contemporary fantasy novel. Set against the backdrop of modern-day America, this book delivers an empowering tale about self-discovery, breaking expectations, and embracing one's inner nerd.
The story follows Elaine, a paleontologist facing an unexpected crossroads as she turns thirty. Her structured scientific world fractures when vivid dreams of dragons begin to blur the line between fantasy and reality. The mystery deepens when Elaine and her best friends, Liam and Melissa, unearth a bizarre find: a prehistoric fossil alongside an entirely intact egg.
The trio's scientific reality is turned upside down when the egg hatches before their eyes, revealing not a dinosaur, but a living dragon. This miraculous event forces Elaine to confront a hidden power she has long suppressed.
Departing from traditional fantasy tropes, the novel features a highly relatable protagonist. Elaine is not a sword-wielding warrior, but a self-proclaimed nerd who loves her profession unapologetically. At its core, the book explores how authenticity, courage, and self-acceptance serve as the most powerful forms of magic in the everyday world.
About the Author
Nicole L. Allison blends her love of science, fantasy, and heartfelt storytelling to create worlds where myth and modern life blur. Drawing inspiration from paleontology and strong female leads, she brings authenticity and warmth to her characters. Like her protagonist, Nicole embraces her inner nerd through conventions, cosplay, and cozy nights in. She currently resides in a coastal California town with her companion, Tina the Tortoise.
"The Dragon Tamer Quartet" is a 184-page paperback with a retail price of $17.00 (eBook $12.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89649-269-6. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/the-dragon-tamer-quartet . For more information on publishing services, please visit https://www.dorrancepublishing.com/
Contact Information
Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
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Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us